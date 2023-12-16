Osimhen’s assist in Napoli’s 2-1 win is an instant highlight. He also scores a towering header

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored one goal and assisted on another in defending champion Napoli’s 2-1 over Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari in Serie A. Osimhen put Napoli ahead with a towering header between two defenders. Then he put on a show to provide the cross for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s winner after Leonardo Pavoletti equalized for Cagliari. Napoli moved up to fourth place and 11 points behind leader Inter Milan. Lecce beat Frosinone 2-1.

