Osimhen wins African player of year ahead of key Champions League game. Oshoala takes women’s award

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Victor Osimhen prepared for a key Champions League game by being named African player of the year. The Nigeria forward helped Napoli win its first Italian league title in 33 years. He was in Morocco on Monday evening to collect the prize at the Confederation of African Football awards. That was 24 hours before Napoli hosts Braga needing to avoid defeat to reach the Champions League round of 16. Nigeria completed a double victory as Asisat Oshoala won the best women’s player honor for a record sixth time. Oshoala helped Barcelona win the Women’s Champions League before going to the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Nigeria.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.