Osimhen sent off for Napoli in loss at Roma hours after renewing contract. Inter beats Lecce

Victor Osimhen followed his contract renewal with Napoli in the worst possible way as he got sent off in a 2-0 defeat at Roma in Serie A. Napoli ended the match with nine men as Matteo Politano was also sent off, shortly before Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the opener. Romelu Lukaku sealed the match for Roma in stoppage time. There was an unlikely scoring replacement for the injured Lautaro Martínez when defender Yann Bisseck bagged his first goal for Inter Milan and helped the Serie A leader beat Lecce 2-0. Second-placed Juventus won at Frosinone 2-1 with Kenan Yildiz becoming the youngest foreigner to score for Juventus in the league.

