Osimhen scores, Napoli beats Frankfurt 2-0 in Champs League

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Victor Osimhen has scored again to help Napoli to a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Osimhen scored his 10th goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions. The Nigeria forward opened the scoring in the 40th minute after teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved by Frankfurt captain Kevin Trapp. Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the second goal in the 65th by finishing a wonderful team move with a sweeping, curled shot inside the far post. Frankfurt’s hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a major blow minutes before when star forward Randal Kolo Muani was sent off. The French forward will be suspended for the second leg in Naples.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, celebrates with Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli, at the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli, at the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst
Referee Artur Dias, left, shows a red card to Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, center, during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli, at the Deutsche Bank Arena in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst