Osimhen scores, Napoli beats Frankfurt 2-0 in Champs League

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Victor Osimhen has scored again to help Napoli to a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Osimhen scored his 10th goal in his last eight appearances across all competitions. The Nigeria forward opened the scoring in the 40th minute after teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved by Frankfurt captain Kevin Trapp. Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the second goal in the 65th by finishing a wonderful team move with a sweeping, curled shot inside the far post. Frankfurt’s hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a major blow minutes before when star forward Randal Kolo Muani was sent off. The French forward will be suspended for the second leg in Naples.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.