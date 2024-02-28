Osimhen scores a hat trick as struggling Serie A champion Napoli routs Sassuolo 6-1

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick and struggling Serie A champion Napoli put on one of its best performances of the season with a 6-1 rout of relegation-threatened Sassuolo. Napoli remained in ninth place but moved level on points with eighth-place Lazio and back into the discussion for the Europe spots with its first victory under new coach Francesco Calzona. Sassuolo is third from the bottom and extended its winless run to seven matches in its first match under Emiliano Bigica. Inter Milan was hosting Atalanta later looking to extend its lead atop the standings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.