Osimhen scores 2 to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice in eight minutes to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Europa League. It was Tottenham’s first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw. Every game on Thursday was preceded by a moment of silence to honor the victims of the devastating flooding in Spain. Eintracht Frankfurt beat Slavia Prague 1-0 thanks to Omar Marmoush’s second-half goal, while Roma was held to a 1-1 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise. Manchester United was hosting PAOK later, still seeking its first win in the competition.

