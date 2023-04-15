Osimhen returns for Napoli ahead of Champions League game

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen’s return from injury and a truce with protesting fans meant more for Italian leader Napoli than the result in a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A. Osimhen came on in the second half and immediately lifted the Partenopei attack by hitting the crossbar. AC Milan’s struggles in Serie A continued with a 1-1 draw at Bologna. The Rossoneri played mostly reserves ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Napoli on Tuesday. Milan beat Napoli 1-0 in the first leg. Inter Milan was hosting Monza later Saturday before it defends a 2-0 advantage over Benfica in the Champions League.

