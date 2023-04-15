Osimhen returns for Napoli ahead of Champions League game

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Bologna's Nicola Sansone, left, celebrates with teammate Stefan Posch after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and AC Milan, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Massimo Paolone]

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen’s return from injury and a truce with protesting fans meant more for Italian leader Napoli than the result in a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A. Osimhen came on in the second half and immediately lifted the Partenopei attack by hitting the crossbar. AC Milan’s struggles in Serie A continued with a 1-1 draw at Bologna. The Rossoneri played mostly reserves ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Napoli on Tuesday. Milan beat Napoli 1-0 in the first leg. Inter Milan was hosting Monza later Saturday before it defends a 2-0 advantage over Benfica in the Champions League.

