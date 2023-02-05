Osimhen nets 2, Napoli moves 16 points clear ahead of derby

MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen appears to be firing Napoli to the Serie A title. Osimhen scored another two goals on Sunday to help Napoli win 3-0 at Spezia and move 16 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri hosts AC Milan in the derby later. It is the fifth straight league match that Osimhen has scored in. The Nigeria forward has netted seven in that period to take his tally to 16 in the league. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring with a penalty at the start of the second half.

