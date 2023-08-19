Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defense off to winning start

MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen has started the new season where he left off with two goals to help defending champion Napoli come from behind to win 3-1 at newly-promoted Frosinone on the opening day of the season. Osimhen was Serie A’s leading goalscorer last season with 26 goals. He scored in each half at Frosinone to help Napoli get its title defense off to a winning start. Frosinone had taken a surprise lead in the seventh minute through an Abdou Harroui penalty before Matteo Politano leveled. It was a positive debut for new Napoli coach Rudi Garcia. He replaced Luciano Spalletti in the offseason.

