Osimhen is back for Napoli, Giroud a doubt for Milan in CL

ROME (AP) — AC Milan can move one step closer to reviving its past European glory. Napoli can add another milestone to its extraordinary season. Figuring out which team will come out on top after the second leg of their all-Italian Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona may come down to the status of their center forwards. Serie A scoring leader Victor Osimhen is back from an injured abductor muscle in his left leg that kept him out of Milan’s 1-0 win in the first game last week. And now veteran Milan striker Olivier Giroud is an injury concern with an Achilles tendon problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.