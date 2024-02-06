Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before Africa Cup semifinal against South Africa

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has not traveled with the rest of the squad for its Africa Cup of Nations semifinal with South Africa. The Super Eagles say Osimhen missed the team’s flight from Abidjan to Bouaké for Wednesday’s game because of abdominal discomfort. The team says “If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 p.m.” Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament so far. But the Napoli star’s tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals.

