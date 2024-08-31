Osimhen didn’t find a new club in transfer window so he’s locked in limbo with Napoli

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen is locked in limbo with Napoli after the southern Italian squad was unable to find a suitable buyer for the high-scoring Nigeria striker in the transfer window that closed across Europe’s five biggest leagues on Friday. Osimhen was already left off Napoli’s squad in recent weeks and has not been training with the club. Unless a Saudi Arabian club comes up with an offer, the reigning African player of the year might be left in this undesirable position for months or until the next transfer window opens in January.

