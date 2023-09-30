Osimhen comes off bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce. Pulisic scores and Milan beats Lazio

MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen came off the bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce in Serie A as the defending champions notched four goals for the second straight match. Coach Rudi Garcia opted against starting Osimhen ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid but brought him on at halftime and he doubled Napoli’s lead soon after. Leo Østigård, Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano also got on the scoresheet. Napoli moved third. It is four points behind league leader AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Lazio 2-0 with a goal from United States standout Christian Pulisic. Inter Milan can move back level with its city rival with a win at Salernitana later.

