Osimhen comes off bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce and close in on Milan teams

MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen came off the bench to help Napoli win 4-0 at Lecce in Serie A as the defending champions notched four goals for the second straight match. Coach Rudi Garcia opted to rest Osimhen ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid but brought him on at halftime and he doubled Napoli’s lead soon after. Leo Østigård, Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano also got on the scoresheet. Napoli moved a point behind league leader Inter Milan and AC Milan. They play against Salernitana and Lazio later. It was a second successive defeat for Lecce,. It was unbeaten before Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Juventus.

