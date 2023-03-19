Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia carrying Napoli to new heights

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored a brace of headers and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earned and converted a penalty and set up two goals in Napoli’s 4-0 win at Torino in Serie A. The victory moved the runaway leader a staggering 21 points ahead of second-place Inter Milan and a step closer to Napoli’s first Serie A title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two Italian league championships back in 1987 and 1990. Fiorentina beat Lecce 1-0 with an own-goal from Antonino Gallo and Sampdoria beat Hellas Verona 3-1 with a brace from Manolo Gabbiadini.

