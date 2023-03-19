Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia carrying Napoli to new heights

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, celebrates with Viktor Osimhen after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Napoli at the Turin Olympic stadium, Italy, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Fabio Ferrari]

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored a brace of headers and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earned and converted a penalty and set up two goals in Napoli’s 4-0 win at Torino in Serie A. The victory moved the runaway leader a staggering 21 points ahead of second-place Inter Milan and a step closer to Napoli’s first Serie A title since Diego Maradona led the club to its only two Italian league championships back in 1987 and 1990. Fiorentina beat Lecce 1-0 with an own-goal from Antonino Gallo and Sampdoria beat Hellas Verona 3-1 with a brace from Manolo Gabbiadini.

