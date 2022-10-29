Osimhen and ‘Kvara’ extend Napoli’s winning streak to 13

ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. Osimhen scored a hat trick and Kvaratskhelia scored one and set up two as Serie A leader Napoli beat Sassuolo 4-0 to extend a club record with its 13th straight win across all competitions. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in three weeks because both Osimhen’s Nigeria and Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia failed to qualify. Juventus and Inter Milan also won, beating Lecce and Sampdoria, respectively.

