Osimhen and ‘Kvara’ extend Napoli’s winning streak to 13

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo]

ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. Osimhen scored a hat trick and Kvaratskhelia scored one and set up two as Serie A leader Napoli beat Sassuolo 4-0 to extend a club record with its 13th straight win across all competitions. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in three weeks because both Osimhen’s Nigeria and Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia failed to qualify. Juventus and Inter Milan also won, beating Lecce and Sampdoria, respectively.

