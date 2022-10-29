Osimhen and ‘Kvara’ extend Napoli’s winning streak to 13

ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. Osimhen scored a hat trick and Kvaratskhelia scored one and set up two as Serie A leader Napoli beat Sassuolo 4-0 to extend a club record with its 13th straight win across all competitions. Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in three weeks because both Osimhen’s Nigeria and Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia failed to qualify. Juventus and Inter Milan also won, beating Lecce and Sampdoria, respectively.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo
A statue of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona is displayed at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium ahead of a Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sassuolo on the occasion of what would have been Maradona's birthday on Oct. 30, in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo
Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, center, scores his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Garofalo
Juventus' Weston McKennie and Lecce's Gabriel Strefezza, right, vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Juventus, at the Lecce Via del Mare stadium, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Evangelista
Juventus' Juan Cuadrado heads the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Lecce and Juventus, at the Lecce Via del Mare stadium, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Giovanni Evangelista/LaPresse via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Evangelista
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella celebrates with his teammate Edin Dzeko after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Oct.29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Oct.29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij heads the ball to score his side's first goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Oct.29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luca Bruno