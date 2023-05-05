Osimhen and Kvara earn their mural spots alongside Maradona

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have earned their mural spots on the walls of Naples alongside Diego Maradona. “Osi” and “Kvara” were the biggest reasons behind the team’s runaway success this season more than three decades after Maradona led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles. So it seemed appropriate that both players were involved in the decisive goal when Napoli sealed the “scudetto” with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. Osimhen knocked in the rebound of a shot from Kvaratskhelia for the second-half equalizer. It was Osimhen’s league-best 22nd goal of the season. “Kvara” is the league’s assist leader with 10 to go along with the Georgia international’s 12 goals scored.

