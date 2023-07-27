Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Nigeria players celebrate after teammate Osinachi Ohale, bottom inside the goal, scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tertius Pickard]

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Second-half substitute Asisat Oshoala inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration. The surprising victory moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada with one game to go before the knockout round. It means an injury-plagued Australia team missing striker Sam Kerr has to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.