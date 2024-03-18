Oshoala scores Bay FC’s first goal in 1-0 season-opening win over Angel City

Asisat Oshoala scored the first goal in Bay FC history as the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team opened the season with a 1-0 win against Angel City. In the 17th minute, Bay FC’s Tess Boade picked off a pass up the field and found Oshoala in the box. Oshoala powered her shot into the upper right corner with her first touch. In the earlier game, Bethany Balcer’s goal in the third minute was all the Seattle Reign needed to earn a 1-0 win at home against the Washington Spirit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.