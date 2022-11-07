Oshoala and Caicedo win 2022 Women’s ICC awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala and Deportivo Cali forward Linda Caicedo were honored by the Women’s International Champions Cup for advancing women’s soccer. Others who were named to the WICC Best XI this year were England national team coach Sarina Wiegman, journalists Jeff Kassouf and Anna Kessel, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone and Ally’s Chief Marketing officer Andrea Brimmer. Additionally two activists, Asma Mirzae and Fran Hilton were honored.

