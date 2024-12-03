Oscar scores for Shanghai Port in 1-1 draw in Asian Champions League

SHANGHAI, China (AP) — Brazilian midfielder Oscar kept Shanghai Port on course for the Asian Champions League Elite knockout stage by scoring a second-half penalty in a 1-1 draw with South Korea’s Gwangju FC. The 33-year-old Oscar wouldn’t confirm reports that he’s leaving the team. He is the last of the big stars who signed for Chinese Super League clubs in the previous decade still playing in the country. Central Coast Mariners are virtually out of contention after a 4-0 home loss to Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos left Australia’s sole representative with just one point from six games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.