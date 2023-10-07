Oscar Piastri on pole position for sprint race in Qatar as Max Verstappen closes on F1 title

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Oscar Piastri has taken pole position in qualifying ahead of his McLaren teammate Lando Norris for the sprint race in Qatar later Saturday. Max Verstappen qualified third and is on the verge of clinching his third consecutive Formula One title. Verstappen needs to finish at least sixth in the 19-lap sprint later to ensure he wins the title. Verstappen will also be champion if his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finishes outside the top three.

