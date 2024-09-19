Oscar Piastri defends McLaren over rear-wing flex ahead of F1’s Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE (AP) — Oscar Piastri says he’s happy with the apparent flexible rear wing on his race-winning car but it’s not a “magic bullet” making McLaren the team to beat in Formula 1 ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. Footage from Piastri’s win last week in Azerbaijan has been widely shared, appearing to show part of the rear wing flexing under the airflow at high speed in a way that could reduce drag and allow the car to go faster. Piastri says the wing is legal and has passed all the tests under the rules.

