Osborne scores career-high 36 to lead UCLA into Sweet 16

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot (1) shoots over UCLA guard Londynn Jones (3) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored a career high 36 points in her final game at Pauley Pavilion and fourth-seeded UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter after blowing an 18-point lead to defeat No. 5 seed Oklahoma 82-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night. Kiki Rice added 14 points for the Bruins, who will face top-ranked South Carolina on Saturday in a Greenville 1 Regional semifinal. UCLA hung tough with the Gamecocks earlier in the season before losing 73-64. Madi Williams scored 24 points and Ana Llanusa 15 for the Sooners, who end their season 26-7.

