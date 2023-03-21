Osborne scores career-high 36 to lead UCLA into Sweet 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored a career high 36 points in her final game at Pauley Pavilion and fourth-seeded UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter after blowing an 18-point lead to defeat No. 5 seed Oklahoma 82-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night. Kiki Rice added 14 points for the Bruins, who will face top-ranked South Carolina on Saturday in a Greenville 1 Regional semifinal. UCLA hung tough with the Gamecocks earlier in the season before losing 73-64. Madi Williams scored 24 points and Ana Llanusa 15 for the Sooners, who end their season 26-7.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.