Osborne leads No. 17 UCLA women past Washington 70-62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to lift No. 17 UCLA to a 70-62 win over Washington to close the regular season. KiKi Rice added 15 points for the Bruins (22-8, 11-7 Pac-12 Conference), who pulled away by making 9 of 15 shots.Haley Van Dyke scored 12 points for the Huskies. The Bruins scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 40-34 lead. Later, Rice made two free throws to make it 48-39. The lead was seven heading into the fourth quarter. The Huskies pulled within 57-53 midway through the final quarter but Osborne then hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and had nine points in an 11-2 run for a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play.

