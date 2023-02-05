Osborne, Jones lead No. 14 UCLA women past Arizona St. 82-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 23 points, Londynn Jones added 20 off the bench, and No. 14 UCLA pulled away in the second half, defeating Arizona State 82-63 to snap a three-game losing streak. Gabriela Jaquez added 14 points off the bench for the Bruins, who had a 42-6 advantage in bench scoring. After UCLA led by nine through three quarters, Jones scored the first five points of the fourth and Osborne scored another five soon after, putting the Bruins ahead 67-50 with 7:33 remaining. The lead reached 20 a couple of minutes later when Camryn Brown hit a jumper for a 71-51 advantage. Tyi Skinner led Arizona State with 28 points.

