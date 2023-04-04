Osasuna upsets Athletic, reaches Copa final for 2nd time

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna has pulled off yet another Copa del Rey upset by eliminating Athletic Bilbao in extra time Tuesday to reach the final for the first time in nearly two decades. Late substitute Pablo Ibáñez scored with a volley from the edge of the area on a breakaway in the 116th minute for a 2-1 aggregate win that sends the Pamplona club to the final for the first time since 2005. Athletic had forced extra time at its San Mamés Stadium after winning 1-0 in regulation with a goal by Iñaki Williams in the 33rd. Osasuna had won the first leg 1-0 at home.

