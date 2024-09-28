Osasuna stuns Barcelona 4-2 and stops it from tying club record for best season start

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Bryan Zaragoza has scored one goal and set up another to spark Osasuna’s stunning 4-2 win over Barcelona and deal the Spanish league leader its first loss. Ante Budimir scored two goals for the host on Saturday. Lamine Yamal scored a late second goal for Barcelona after going on as a substitute. Barcelona had won in its first seven rounds. One more win would have equaled a club record established at the start of 2013.

