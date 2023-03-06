Osasuna held to scoreless draw by Celta in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna has missed a chance to move closer to the European places after being held by Celta Vigo to 0-0 in the Spanish league. The setback left Osasuna in eighth place and extended its winless streak at home in the league to three matches. It was coming off losses to Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. Osasuna came boosted by a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday. It had also won at Sevilla in the league the previous weekend.

