Osasuna beats Athletic 1-0 in 1st leg of Copa semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Osasuna has defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Ez Abde scored the winner in the 47th minute with a low left-footed shot from inside the area after a breakaway. Athletic is the second-most successful club in the competition behind Barcelona. The Basque Country club is making its fourth straight semifinal appearance in the Copa. Osasuna is in the last four for the first time since reaching the final in 2005. The second leg will be next month in Bilbao. Real Madrid hosts Barcelona on Thursday in the first match of the other semifinal.

