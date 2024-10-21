Osaka to miss remainder of WTA season with back injury

HONG KONG (AP) — Naomi Osaka will miss the remainder of the WTA tour due to a back injury. The Hong Kong Open set to begin on Oct. 28 announced on its social media channels on Monday that the four-time Grand Slam singles champion is not only withdrawing from the tournament but also ending her season early. The WTA also made the announcement on its website. Osaka retired from her fourth-round match against Coco Gauff at the China Open three weeks ago and has not played since. Osaka suffered back and abdominal injuries.

