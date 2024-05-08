Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open. Darderi eliminates Shapovalov

By The Associated Press
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves the ball to France's Clara Borel during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregorio Borgia]

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka looked comfortable in her opening match at the Italian Open. She beat 45th-ranked Clara Burel 7-6 (2), 6-1. It was Osaka’s first victory over a top-50 player on clay since defeating Victoria Azarenka at the 2019 French Open. Argentine-born Italian Luciano Darderi had strong crowd support in a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Denis Shapovalov on Campo Centrale. Rafael Nadal opens against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs on Thursday. Top-ranked Novak Djokovicis also back in Rome after a month out.

