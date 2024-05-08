Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open. Darderi eliminates Shapovalov

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka looked comfortable in her opening match at the Italian Open. She beat 45th-ranked Clara Burel 7-6 (2), 6-1. It was Osaka’s first victory over a top-50 player on clay since defeating Victoria Azarenka at the 2019 French Open. Argentine-born Italian Luciano Darderi had strong crowd support in a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Denis Shapovalov on Campo Centrale. Rafael Nadal opens against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs on Thursday. Top-ranked Novak Djokovicis also back in Rome after a month out.

