Osaka cruises through opening round at China Open

BEIJING (AP) — Former top-ranked Naomi Osaka started the China Open with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was the headline act on the opening day and showed her class in closing out the first-round match against the No.77-ranked Italian player in 83 minutes. Osaka next plays Yulia Putintseva, a 21st-seeded player from Kazahkstan, in the second round. Former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin progressed with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan of Romania. U.S. Open champion and top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka begins her tournament in the second round on Friday.

