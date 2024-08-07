Osaka beats another top player in return from maternity leave, routing Jabeur 6-3, 6-1 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Naomi Osaka of Japan beat another top player in her return from maternity leave, routing ninth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-3, 6-1 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open. Osaka, a former No. 1 player, beat a top-20 player player for the fifth time in her return. Osaka will face Elise Mertens of Belgium in the second round. Mertens beat American Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-1. Paul Badosa, a former second-ranked player making a comeback from a back injury, followed her Washington title Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Denmark’s Clara Tauson. The Spanish star will face fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. Third-seeded defending champion Jessica Pegula of the United States faced Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in a night match.

