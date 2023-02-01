O’s-Nats TV dispute goes before NY’s top court on March 14

By The Associated Press
A general view of the clock above the score board at Orioles Park at Camden Yards during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals , June 21, 2022, in Baltimore. The New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 14 in the long-running dispute between the Orioles and Nationals over television rights fees. After agreeing to hear the case in September 2021, the court said this week that it will hear arguments on the question of “whether courts have the power, after vacating an arbitration award based on `evident partiality' related to the forum, to order rehearing in a forum other than that provided for in the parties’ arbitration agreement." (AP Photo/Tommy Gilligan, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tommy Gilligan]

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 14 in the long-running dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees. The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network was established in March 2005 after the Montreal Expos relocated to Washington and became the Nationals, moving into what had been Baltimore’s exclusive broadcast territory since 1972. The Orioles have a controlling interest in the network, and the teams have been litigating since at least 2012 over broadcast rights fees.

