O’s Kyle Bradish has sprained UCL; Gunnar Henderson, John Means also dealing with injuries

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish has a sprained UCL in his right elbow and is expected to miss opening day, and teammates Gunnar Henderson and John Means are also dealing with injuries as Baltimore opens spring training. General manager Mike Elias revealed Bradish’s injury Thursday on the club’s official report date for pitchers and catchers. Bradish was on hand and participated in non-throwing drills. The right-hander received Cy Young Award votes after a breakout 2023 season, in which he finished 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. He was expected to slot behind newly acquired ace Corbin Burnes in Baltimore’s rotation.

