O’s Hays, Angels’ Ward, Astros’ Dubón and Mets’ Bickford win salary arbitration cases

By The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubón dives while catching a fly ball by Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sept. 24, 2023, in Houston. Houston utilityman Dubón went to a salary arbitration hearing Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. He asked for a raise from $1.4 million to $3.5 million and the Astros argued for $3 million in a case heard by John Woods, Jeanne Charles, and Janice Johnston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubón and New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford have won their salary arbitration cases, giving players a 4-2 advantage with 12 cases still pending. Hays was awarded the $6.3 million he asked for over the Orioles’ proposed $5.85 million. Brian Keller, Allen Ponak and Jasbir Parmer made the decision after hearing arguments on Jan. 30. The 28-year-old Hays hit .275 last year with 16 homers and 67 RBIs, earning $3.2 million. The 2023 All-Star is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

