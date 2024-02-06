O’s Hays, Angels’ Ward, Astros’ Dubón and Mets’ Bickford win salary arbitration cases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, Houston utilityman Mauricio Dubón and New York Mets reliever Phil Bickford have won their salary arbitration cases, giving players a 4-2 advantage with 12 cases still pending. Hays was awarded the $6.3 million he asked for over the Orioles’ proposed $5.85 million. Brian Keller, Allen Ponak and Jasbir Parmer made the decision after hearing arguments on Jan. 30. The 28-year-old Hays hit .275 last year with 16 homers and 67 RBIs, earning $3.2 million. The 2023 All-Star is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

