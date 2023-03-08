ORU rides fast start to Summit title past N. Dakota St.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 26 points and distributed 11 assists and Oral Roberts overwhelmed North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game clinching an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Reserve Patrick Mwamba’s 17 points in 13 minutes before intermission and his six field goals (three from 3-point range) almost matched North Dakota’s seven total in 26 attempts and the Golden Eagles led 51-20 at halftime. Oral Roberts built an 18-3 lead and never trailed. Boden Skunberg scored 18 points for the Bison.

