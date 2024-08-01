Orlando will host NFL’s Pro Bowl Games again in 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando next year. The league announced Thursday that Orlando will host the multi-day event in February pitting 88 of the league’s top players in an AFC-vs.-NFC format. The league revamped the Pro Bowl into this format starting after the 2022 season, featuring a mix of live and taped skills competitions and a flag football game. The NFL says last year’s event drew more than 55,000 fans to Orlando as well 6 million viewers across Disney-connected outlets. The league says the skills challenges averaged 1.2 million viewers on ESPN in prime time, up 9% from the year before.

