Orlando remains undefeated this season after 0-0 draw with Kansas City

The Orlando Pride remained undefeated this season with a scoreless draw against the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League. The first-place Pride (14-0-6) extended their league-record unbeaten run to 21 games going back to last season, but the draw ended a six-game winning streak. Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had three saves and tied a league record with her 11th shutout this season. Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult finished with five saves. In other matches, Ally Schlegel’s goal was enough to give the Chicago Red Stars a 1-0 win over the Portland Thorns. Bay FC and the North Carolina Courage fought to a 1-1 draw.

