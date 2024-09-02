Orlando remains unbeaten in the NWSL with 2-0 win over Gotham FC

Adriana scored twice to give the Orlando Pride a 2-0 win over Gotham FC on Sunday evening in the NWSL. The win extended the Pride’s unbeaten streak to a league-record 19 games. Cortnee Vine scored in her home debut before Brianna Pinto scored in stoppage time to give the North Carolina Courage a 2-1 comeback win against the Kansas City Current. Sydney Leroux scored in second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars. Kristen McNabb scored to help the San Diego Wave draw at home against the Washington Spirit.

