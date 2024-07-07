Orlando Pride remain undefeated while snapping KC Current’s 17-game unbeaten streak, 2-1

Barbra Banda and Marta scored goals and the Orlando Pride stayed undefeated by beating Kansas City 2-1, handing the Current their first loss of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Temwa Chawinga scored for the Current in front of a sellout crowd of 11,500 at CPKC Stadium. Mallory Swanson scored just before halftime to help the Chicago Red Stars earn a 1-0 win over the Houston Dash. Rose Lavelle scored in the 16th minute and Gotham FC went on to hand Angel City its third straight loss, 2-1. Rookie Makenna Morris scored her first NWSL goal in the fourth minute and the Washington Spirit beat Bay FC 3-0.

