Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current remain undefeated in NWSL

The Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current earned road wins on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League to stay undefeated after six matches. Barbra Banda scored, assisted, and drew a penalty as the Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 3-2 at Audi Field. Claire Lavogez scored two late goals to spark a comeback win for the Current over Angel City at BMO Stadium.

