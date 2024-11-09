Orlando Pride advance to NWSL semifinals with a 4-1 victory over Chicago Red Stars

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barbra Banda scored two goals and the Orlando Pride opened the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. Haley McCutcheon and Marta also scored for the Pride, who won a playoff game for the first time in franchise history. They will face the winner of Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Current and the North Carolina Courage in the semifinals. The Pride had the best regular-season record in the NWSL to end a five-year playoff drought. Jameese Joseph scored for the Red Stars, who earned the eighth and final playoff berth.

