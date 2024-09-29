Orlando clinches a berth in the MLS playoffs after 3-1 victory over FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ramiro Enrique scored in the 18th minute, Rodrigo Schlegel and Facundo Torres added goals four-minutes apart in the second half for a three-goal lead and Orlando clinched a berth in the MLS playoffs after a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas. The win for Orlando (13-11-7) also secured a playoff spot for Houston ahead of its game at Seattle. Enrique, who returned to his starting role, scored on a glancing header at the near post of Rafael Santos’s cross early in the first half. Torres’ goal matched Cyle Larin for the most in club history in all competitions at 44. With 17 goals this year, Torres is also one away from matching Larin’s single-season club record of 18 from the Canadian’s 2015 rookie campaign.

