Orlando City’s Gallese, Montreal’s Sirois stellar in scoreless opener

By The Associated Press
Orlando City forward Iván Angulo (77) and CF Montréal midfielder Dominic Iankov chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin Kolczynski]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pedro Gallese finished with five saves for Orlando City, Jonathan Sirois stopped four shots for CF Montreal and the clubs played to a scoreless draw in a season opener. Gallese has not allowed a goal in the first match of a season since he joined Orlando City in 2020, posting a 2-0-3 record. Orlando City has opened each of its 10 seasons in the league at home, going 3-0-7. That included a 2-0 victory over Montreal to begin the 2023 campaign.

