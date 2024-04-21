Orlando City ties Montreal 2-2 on Angulo’s stoppage-time goal.

MONTREAL (AP) — Iván Angulo scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Orlando City to a 2-2 draw with CF Montreal on Saturday night. Angulo’s first goal of the season came after Ariel Lassiter scored to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute. Montreal (3-3-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when Mason Toye used an assist from Samuel Piette to score his first goal of the season in his first start and third appearance. Facundo Torres pulled Orlando City (2-3-3) even in the 22nd minute on a penalty kick.

