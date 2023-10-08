Orlando City takes down the New England Revolution 3-2 to clinch a top-four seed in the East

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duncan McGuire and Facundo Torres scored six-minutes apart in the first half and Orlando City held off the New England Revolution 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference. Orlando (17-7-9) is unbeaten in 14 straight home matches in all competitions, with nine victories, the second-longest run in club history. The Lions have scored multiple goals in 10 of those 14 matches, including scoring three or more six times. New England (14-8-10) is winless in 12 straight away matches in all competitions, with six losses, dating to a win in Toronto in May. The Revs had an 18-match span without a win on the road in 2016-17.

