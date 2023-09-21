Orlando City clinches playoff spot, despite 2-0 loss to NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Mounsef Bakrar scored the only goal Matt Freese would need in the first half and New York City FC defeated Orlando City 2-0. Despite the loss, Orlando City clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season after D.C. United played to a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United. Bakrar netted his third goal of the season in his fifth appearance, scoring unassisted in the 40th minute to give NYCFC a 1-0 lead at halftime. NYCFC stretched its advantage to 2-0 on a goal by Talles Magno in the 68th minute. Andres Jasson notched an assist on Magno’s fourth goal this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.