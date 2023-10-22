Orlando City beats Toronto 2-0 to spoil captain Michael Bradley’s final game before retirement

TORONTO (AP) — Duncan McGuire scored two goals 11 minutes apart in the second half and Orlando City beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday night to spoil captain Michael Bradley’s final game before retirement. Orlando (18-7-9) is 6-0-1 in the last seven meetings with Toronto after going 2-8-2 in the first 12 matchups. OC had won the last two by 4-0 scores. Orlando, which already set club records for points and wins, tied the club record with 55 goals this season. Toronto (4-20-10) ends the season on a seven-game losing streak, having won just one of its last 18 games in all competitions. McGuire, a second-half substitute, passed Damani Ralph for the second-most goals (13) by a draft pick in their first MLS season out of college.

